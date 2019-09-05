View all in Latest
Hurricane Dorian death toll rises to 20 - Bahamian health minister

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian rose to 20 on Wednesday, Bahamian Minister of Health Duane Sands said.

View of a flooded street in downtown Nassau on 4 September 2019. At least seven people have been killed in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Tuesday, after the storm delivered a devastating blow to the islands. Picture: AFP
View of a flooded street in downtown Nassau on 4 September 2019. At least seven people have been killed in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Tuesday, after the storm delivered a devastating blow to the islands. Picture: AFP
46 minutes ago

NASSAU - The death toll from Hurricane Dorian rose to 20 on Wednesday, Bahamian Minister of Health Duane Sands said, quoted by local and US media, as rescuers plucked victims from the wreckage.

"At this point we are starting to get a more vivid picture of the loss of life, at least in Abaco, and the loss of life in Grand Bahama," Sands told local radio, according to the Nassau Guardian.

"So, the toll has risen to just 20 persons... in Abaco and Grand Bahama thus far. But bear in mind that search and rescue exercises, exploration of homes that were flooded, is just now starting."

