Hawks raid Laingsburg municipal offices after corruption claims

They descended to the Laingsburg municipal offices for a search and seizure operation on Tuesday.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hawks investigators raided the Laingsburg municipal offices this week following allegations of corruption.

They descended to the Laingsburg municipal offices for a search and seizure operation on Tuesday.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said this was carried out at the municipal offices as well as private homes of the people of interest.

“Documents, cellphones, laptops and hard drives were seized for further investigation. This involves the removal and appointment of staff to keep strategical positions.”

The alleged corruption reportedly paved the way to continue a culture of misappropriation of public funds. Arrests have yet to be made, pending the ongoing investigation.

