Gone in 10 minutes: There may be more tickets for Federer vs Nadal's CT clash
Local fans were left high and dry on Wednesday after failing to secure tickets for the Roger Federer - Rafael Nadal Match In Africa 6 in Cape Town next February.
CAPE TOWN - Roger Federer Foundation has confirmed tickets in the much-anticipated match between the two world big names of tennis Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal was sold out in less than 10 minutes.
Local fans were left high and dry on Wednesday after failing to secure tickets for the Federer vs Nadal's Match for Africa 6 in Cape Town next February.
"To all the fans out there who have booked - or tried to book - a ticket or a hospitality package this morning for the Match in Africa 6 event taking place in Cape Town next year, we are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reaction on our ticket sales and we sincerely thank you for the overwhelming support," said Janine Händel, CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation.
"Lines were opened up by Computicket at 9 am and within a record time of less than 10 minutes, the tickets were sold. To ensure that everybody has a good view, the event is running with the availability of 48,000 seats. We are considering adding more grandstands. Please keep an eye out for announcements if more tickets are available. Also, note that the event will also be televised",
