Gauteng police say decrease in violence linked to increased deployment

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Gauteng police say decrease in violence linked to increased deployment

Over 280 people have been arrested for public violence since Sunday.

Plainclothes police chase looters in Alexandra, Johannesburg on 3 September 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Plainclothes police chase looters in Alexandra, Johannesburg on 3 September 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police said they had increased visibility across the province and noted a decline in violence following sporadic attacks and mass looting of shops.

Over 280 people have been arrested for public violence since Sunday.

There's been unrest in the province resulting in people being displaced from their homes in some areas and shop owners seeking refuge after their stores were ransacked.

As police remain in violence-stricken areas across Gauteng, there have been calls from authorities for people to stop spreading false information, which has the potential to instill fear and intimidation.

Meanwhile, the scale of the carnage continues to unfold. Two burnt bodies were discovered in shops on Wednesday in Alexandra after the buildings were set alight during looting in the area earlier this week.

WATCH: Violence erupts in Alexandra

Foreign shop owners in Midrand closed their stores yesterday as a precaution for possible lootings and attacks.

The police Lungelo Dlamini: "We'll be deploying them as long as the situation remains tense. As the deployments have increased there's been a decline in the violence."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned of more reprisal attacks on South African businesses if the violence continued.

WATCH: Violence runs rampant in Joburg

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA