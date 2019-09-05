Former SABC CEO: I forced out of SABC for disagreeing with Ellen Tshabalala

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC group chief executive Lulama Mokhobo said she was forced out of the company for standing up against then board chair Ellen Tshabalala.

Mokhobo testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday, where she defended her performance during her tenure, despite a Public Protector finding against her related to approving a pay raise for former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. She left the broadcaster in 2014.

Mokhobo said that in the months before she initiated a separation deal, there was desperation by Tshabalala for her to go.

“I had challenged a lot of her decisions and she was very angry with me. There are board meeting minutes which shows how we locked horns over a MultiChoice contract. I didn’t agree with it at all.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo summarised her evidence. Mokhobo said that under her watch, the SABC’s finances had in fact improved.