Former SABC CEO: I forced out of SABC for disagreeing with Ellen Tshabalala
Lulama Mokhobo testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday, where she defended her performance during her tenure, despite a Public Protector finding against her related to approving a pay raise for former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC group chief executive Lulama Mokhobo said she was forced out of the company for standing up against then board chair Ellen Tshabalala.
Mokhobo testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday, where she defended her performance during her tenure, despite a Public Protector finding against her related to approving a pay raise for former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. She left the broadcaster in 2014.
Mokhobo said that in the months before she initiated a separation deal, there was desperation by Tshabalala for her to go.
“I had challenged a lot of her decisions and she was very angry with me. There are board meeting minutes which shows how we locked horns over a MultiChoice contract. I didn’t agree with it at all.”
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo summarised her evidence. Mokhobo said that under her watch, the SABC’s finances had in fact improved.
Popular in Local
-
Three people arrested for Amy-Lee De Jager kidnapping
-
Dirco assessing damage to Nigeria embassy after xenophobia retaliation attack
-
CARTOON: Talk Is Cheap
-
Ramaphosa criticised at WEF Africa for failing to capitalise on poll victory
-
FIC ready to explain reasons for handing over Ramaphosa’s statements to PP
-
5 arrested after CT cops murdered while protecting construction workers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.