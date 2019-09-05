FIC ready to explain reasons for handing over Ramaphosa’s statements to PP
Last week, the 'Business Day' reported that Ramaphosa’s lawyers accused the centre of unlawfully leaking the bank statements, which became the centre of Ramaphosa’s legal battle with Mkhwebane.
JOHANNESBURG - The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) said it was ready to join the legal battle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to explain why it provided her with confidential bank statements linked to Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.
Ramaphosa's lawyers argued that the FIC provided statements to the Public Protector without any legal basis, questioning why it gave her more than two years’ worth of records when Mkhwebane only asked for statements linked to a donation from Bosasa’s late CEO Gavin Watson.
Ramaphosa's lawyers have accused the Public Protector of leaking confidential documents linked to his ANC presidential campaign.
The lawyers have even approached the court asking it to seal the documents she received from the FIC on the basis that they were confidential and contained personal information of individuals.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the FIC justified providing the documents to the Public Protector, saying it did nothing wrong.
The organisation said it would closely monitor the pending litigation between the president and the office of the Public Protector and added it would seek permission to intervene and assist the court to ensure it was not misled.
