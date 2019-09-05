EFF to take legal action against Ndabeni-Abrahams after Mrwetyana’s death

Sapo is being criticised amid reports that Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged killer, who worked at the Claremont branch, has a criminal record.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced it will be taking legal action against the South African Post Office (Sapo) and Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams following Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder.

On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said a legal team led by Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi was preparing the case against the parastatal.

“A responsible government and employer should have known this. By employing someone with a criminal record, the minister and the government were assuming the risk of an incident happening to any member of the public.”

Ndebani-Abrahams has also ordered an investigation into how the accused was allowed to work for the Post Office.

“What we’re investigating is that we discovered that the guy already has two convictions on his side. We are investigating what those convictions are on and secondly, how was he employed in a front-line base.”