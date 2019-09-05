Dirco: Bruce Koloane's fate in Zondo Inquiry's hands after his resignation

South Africa's former ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane has resigned. His resignation was confirmed on Wednesday by International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, who was to recall him.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department said the state capture commission would decide what to do with South Africa's former ambassador to the Netherlands.

Koloane admitted at the Zondo Inquiry earlier this year that as chief of protocol in 2013, he gave the green light for Gutpa family members and associates to land at the Waterkloof airbase.

Koloane initially claimed he didn't remember issuing instructions for the Guptas to land their privately chartered jet at the Waterkloof airbase in 2013 but after a telephone recording jogged his memory, he confessed: “Chair, I actually abused the power of my office by calling officers and exerting pressure on them.”

Pandor’s spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said Koloane was expected back home by 15 September.

“Effectively he resigned from the department and the public sector after the minister wrote to him asking if he shouldn't be recalled as ambassador.”

He said the Zondo Commission would decide what Koloane’s evidence would amount to when it concluded the investigation into state capture.