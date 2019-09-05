Ramaphosa to ask Parly to make sex offender list public

The murder of several women including UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and boxing champion Leighadre Jewels have brought back into the spotlight the crisis that is feminine in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an overhaul of the national register of gender-based violence offenders, saying he will ask Parliament to make public the national register of offenders.

Ramaphosa was a dressing the nation on Thursday evening.

The address comes as the country reels from increasing levels of violence against women and children.

The murder of several women including UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and boxing champion Leighadre Jewels have brought back into the spotlight the crisis that is feminine in the country.

Ramaphosa said it was time to take tough action to deal with gender-based violence.

“I wish to enumerate some of the measures we will be taking, we’re going to overhaul and modenise the national register of gender-based violence offenders provided for in the Sexual Offences Act to ensure that it is effective in combatting gender-based violence.

The president has also announced that Treasury will make available additional funding to coordinate campaigns on gender-based violence.