CT students beg ministers to do more to protect women

The group met with the four ministers for a question and answer session, just a few minutes after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a march at the gates of Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Four Cabinet ministers have spent Thursday afternoon listening to a harrowing list of concerns from students and women about gender-based violence.

Young women and university students from across Cape Town have called on government to do more to keep them safe.

Cabinet ministers Lindiwe Sisulu, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Maite Nkoana-Mashabana and Bheki Cele were all in attendance.

The students packed the Imbizo Media Centre to tell the ministers about their fears and concerns.

Some of them called for state-sponsored pepper spray to be given to all women while a longer-term solution is thought through.

After police fired stun grenades and used water cannons on a women’s march in Cape Town on Wednesday, the students pleaded with Cele to stop the heavy-handedness.

Some were even too emotional to address the ministers.

Sisulu assured the audience that all their grievances and suggestions would be taken to Ramaphosa who is expected to address the nation on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, several protesters have been arrested for public violence in Cape Town following demonstrations against gender-based violence.

People from across the city took to the streets to voice their anger and call for more action from government.

Thousands marched to Parliament, where they were addressed by the president and some headed to the Cape Town International Convention which is hosting the World Economic Forum on Africa.

Earlier, there was a tense standoff between police and protesters at the Media24 offices in Cape Town.

Stones were hurled at police and at least two people have been arrested as tension continued to grow.

Protesters were adamant they want their voices heard and have vowed to continue protesting.