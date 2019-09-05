Cheetahs change two for Currie Cup final against Lions

Abongile Nonkontwana and Gerhard Olivier switch places, with Oliver starting on number 6 flank.

CAPE TOWN - The Free State Cheetahs have made only two changes for the team to face the Golden Lions on Saturday in the Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein.

Charles Marais returns from injury and will be providing cover on the bench.

“We didn’t come all this way just to compete in the final. It is going to be an 80-minute performance against the Lions,” said captain Tian Meyer.

Head coach Franco Smith added: “It is a privilege to play in a Currie Cup final at home."

Cheetahs:

15. Clayton Blommetjies

14. William Small-Smith

13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

12. Dries Swanepoel

11. Tian Meyer (C )

10. Tian Schoeman

9. Ruan Pienaar

8. Henco Venter

7. Junior Pokomela

6. Gerhard Olivier

5. Walt Steenkamp

4. Sintu Manjezi

3. Erich de Jager

2. Joseph Dweba

1. Ox Nche

Replacements:16. Jacques du Toit

17. Charles Marais

18. Reinach Venter

19. JP du Preez

20. Jasper Wiese

21. Abongile Nonkontwana

22. Louis Fouche

22. Darren Adonis