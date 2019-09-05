Cheetahs change two for Currie Cup final against Lions
Abongile Nonkontwana and Gerhard Olivier switch places, with Oliver starting on number 6 flank.
CAPE TOWN - The Free State Cheetahs have made only two changes for the team to face the Golden Lions on Saturday in the Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein.
Abongile Nonkontwana and Gerhard Olivier switch places with Oliver starting on number 6 flank.
Charles Marais returns from injury and will be providing cover on the bench.
“We didn’t come all this way just to compete in the final. It is going to be an 80-minute performance against the Lions,” said captain Tian Meyer.
Head coach Franco Smith added: “It is a privilege to play in a Currie Cup final at home."
Cheetahs:
15. Clayton Blommetjies
14. William Small-Smith
13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg
12. Dries Swanepoel
11. Tian Meyer (C )
10. Tian Schoeman
9. Ruan Pienaar
8. Henco Venter
7. Junior Pokomela
6. Gerhard Olivier
5. Walt Steenkamp
4. Sintu Manjezi
3. Erich de Jager
2. Joseph Dweba
1. Ox Nche
Replacements:16. Jacques du Toit
17. Charles Marais
18. Reinach Venter
19. JP du Preez
20. Jasper Wiese
21. Abongile Nonkontwana
22. Louis Fouche
22. Darren Adonis
