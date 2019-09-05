View all in Latest
Cash-strapped arms maker Denel eyes $2bn in export deals

On Friday, Denel received $118 million cash injection from the government to stem a deepening liquidity crunch.

Picture: @DenelSOC/Twitter
Picture: @DenelSOC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG -Denel can see some R30 billion in deals over the next two years which should help it recover after struggling to pay salaries and relying on bailouts, the state arms firm said on Thursday.

“Denel is actively pursuing a winnable order pipeline of R30 billion in the next two years, which will greatly contribute to the financial turnaround and long-term sustainability of the company,” Denel said in a statement.

“This includes an imminent export contract – the largest in Denel’s history. This contract, which includes an advance payment of 1.5 billion rand, has the potential to grow Denel’s order stock by 32%,” it said.

On Friday, Denel received $118 million cash injection from the government to stem a deepening liquidity crunch.

