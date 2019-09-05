View all in Latest
Bank of Lisbon fire: Year later, firefighters still battling to deal with deaths

On Thursday morning, families of the three firefighters who lost their lives will go back to the Bank of Lisbon building for a commemoration ceremony.

FILE: Firefighters stand in front of the Bank of Lisbon building where 3 of their colleagues died while trying to extinguish a fire. A memorial service was held for the firefighters on 12 September 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Today marks exactly a year since three firefighters lost their lives in a blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building in central Joburg and their colleagues say the events of that day still haunt them.

Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died while trying to extinguish a fire which started on the 23rd floor.

Employees from the departments of Human Settlements, Health and Cooperative Governance worked in that building.

Firefighter Themba Tshemese said that one year on he was still battling to deal with the death of his friend and colleague, Mduduzi Ndlovu.

"It still haunts me, I'm still struggling a bit, especially over weekends. Ndlovu was my colleague, my friend... we used to buddy together when we were off-duty. I keep having those flashbacks."

His colleague, who wanted to stay anonymous, said that he still battled with post-traumatic stress disorder triggered by the events of that day.

"To be honest, we never had that support. I tried some therapy but I've yet to have closure."

On Thursday morning, families of the three firefighters who lost their lives will go back to the Bank of Lisbon building.

They will be joined by Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku for a commemoration ceremony.

