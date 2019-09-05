Bank of Lisbon fire: Year later, firefighters still battling to deal with deaths
On Thursday morning, families of the three firefighters who lost their lives will go back to the Bank of Lisbon building for a commemoration ceremony.
JOHANNESBURG - Today marks exactly a year since three firefighters lost their lives in a blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building in central Joburg and their colleagues say the events of that day still haunt them.
Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died while trying to extinguish a fire which started on the 23rd floor.
Employees from the departments of Human Settlements, Health and Cooperative Governance worked in that building.
Firefighter Themba Tshemese said that one year on he was still battling to deal with the death of his friend and colleague, Mduduzi Ndlovu.
"It still haunts me, I'm still struggling a bit, especially over weekends. Ndlovu was my colleague, my friend... we used to buddy together when we were off-duty. I keep having those flashbacks."
His colleague, who wanted to stay anonymous, said that he still battled with post-traumatic stress disorder triggered by the events of that day.
"To be honest, we never had that support. I tried some therapy but I've yet to have closure."
They will be joined by Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku for a commemoration ceremony.
