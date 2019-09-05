Air Tanzania suspends flights to JHB amid violence - transport minister
'We have decided not to transport passengers to the destination where their lives will be in jeopardy,' Tanzania’s Transport Minister Isack Kamwelwe said.
DAR ES SALAAM - Tanzania’s national carrier suspended its flights from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam to Johannesburg on Thursday, citing ongoing violence that was a risk to its passengers.
“You are aware that there is ongoing violence in South Africa whereby the youth have taken laws in their hands,” Tanzania’s Transport Minister Isack Kamwelwe told journalists in Dar es Salaam.
“Due to that, we have decided not to transport passengers to the destination where their lives will be in jeopardy.”
At least seven people have been killed and hundreds of arrests have been made during a week of anti-immigrant violence in South Africa.
