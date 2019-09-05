Adele feels 'alive' since split from husband

The 'Hello' hitmaker - who announced her break up in April - is said be 'perky as hell' now that she's a free woman.

LONDON - Adele is said be "perky as hell" following her split from her husband Simon Konecki in April.

The Hello hitmaker - who announced her break up in April - is said be "perky as hell" now that she's a free woman and is planning to drop some new music later this year after taking some time out to focus on herself and her six-year-old son Angelo.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: "She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.

"She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."

Since ending things with Konecki - whom she married in 2016 but has been with since 2011 - the 31-year-old singer has been splitting her time between her native England and the US so that she could lean on her family while dealing with the heartbreak.

The insider explained: "Her son had some time off from school, so they have taken a few small trips. They recently vacationed in Utah, took a boating tour on Lake Powell and hiked the slot canyons. Adele very much enjoys U.S. nature and wanted to show Angelo around historic sites.

"Adele loves Los Angeles and lives a great life with her son. She likes to keep her life private for both her and her son and is able to do that in LA. She co-parents with Simon, and they seem to get along and spend time together with Angelo as well."

A representative for Adele confirmed the split with a statement, stating: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."