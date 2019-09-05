5 arrested after CT cops murdered while protecting construction workers
The officials were gunned down in their vehicle on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two Cape Town law enforcement officers in Philippi.
The officers had been called to assist a group of construction workers who were attacked in the area. They were shot as they protected the workers.
Both men were airlifted to hospital but it was too late.
The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith said: “Two good men doing their jobs who were looking after a contractor installing infrastructure for the community paid the ultimate price after cowards killed them. They shot them at short range.”
The suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court once they’ve been charged.
