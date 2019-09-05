400m Facebook users' phone numbers exposed in privacy lapse - reports
An exposed server stored 419 million records on users across several databases - including 133 million US accounts, more than 50 million in Vietnam, and 18 million in Britain, according to technology news site TechCruch.
WASHINGTON - Phone numbers linked to more than 400 million Facebook accounts were listed online in the latest privacy lapse for the social media giant, US media reported Wednesday.
An exposed server stored 419 million records on users across several databases - including 133 million US accounts, more than 50 million in Vietnam, and 18 million in Britain, according to technology news site TechCruch.
The databases listed Facebook user IDs - unique digits attached to each account - the profiles' phone numbers, as well as the gender listed by some accounts and their geographical locations, technology website TechCrunch reported.
The server was not password protected, meaning anyone could access the databases, and remained online until late Wednesday when TechCrunch contacted the site's host.
Facebook confirmed parts of the report but downplayed the extent of the exposure, saying that the number of accounts so far confirmed was around half of the reported 419 million.
It added that many of the entries were duplicates and that the data was old.
"The dataset has been taken down and we have seen no evidence that Facebook accounts were compromised," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.
Following the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, when a firm used Facebook's lax privacy settings to access millions of users' personal details, the company disabled a feature that allowed users to search the platform by phone numbers.
The exposure of a user's phone number leaves them vulnerable to spam calls, SIM-swapping - as recently happened to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey - with hackers able to force-reset the passwords of the compromised accounts.
Popular in World
-
US reporter finally knows the 'unidentified leader' is Ramaphosa
-
US president denies involvement in Pence stay at Trump hotel
-
Hong Kong leader calls for dialogue after protesters reject concession
-
From Westgate fiasco to Dusit, Kenyan response praised
-
Ramaphosa to pitch SA as investor destination of choice at WEF Africa
-
Bahamas toll rises to seven as Hurricane Dorian crawls along US coast
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.