11 CT gender violence protesters released on warning

The suspects have been released on a warning until their court appearance.

CAPE TOWN - Eleven people were arrested during protests against the killing of women and children outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

It’s the venue for the World Economic Forum on Africa.

The protest was met with stun grenades and a water cannon.

