AKA, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage voice their opinions over xenophobic attacks in SA

If you go on Twitter today, you will be met with the hashtags #XenophobiaInSouthAfrica, #XenophobicAttacks, #Xenophobia... The unrest in Gauteng is leading conversations.

JOHANNESBURG – Xenophobia. A term that has been making headlines since the year 2008 when more than 60 people were killed in xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The death of a taxi driver who had confronted a foreign drug dealer sparked outrage in Pretoria last week. Since then, some shops have been looted and burnt while bus services had to be suspended due to the unrest.

The protests then spread to parts of Johannesburg where foreign nationals were targeted.

The violent protests in Gauteng have now paved the way for increased tension and at least five people have been killed in Johannesburg.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON TWITTER?

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage said on Twitter “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason, I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious festival in Johannesburg.”

I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this. — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019

The artist was then reprimanded by people, asking her to be responsible in her wording.

Tiwa....you are adding to the tension. This won't change the fact that SA still hosts the biggest portion of Nigerian nationals ...you should rather perform and preach greater tolerance and unity https://t.co/t7YY2L5ADJ — Mayihlome (@MTshwete) September 4, 2019

You're so irresponsible Tiwa. Do your homework sisi! https://t.co/bvVsCA5qzO — Sibahle 💕❤️🇿🇦 (@SibahleMo) September 4, 2019

Fact-check: what is happening is appalling; the boycotts are understandable. But 5 people have been killed, some local and some foreign. (Checking) There isn’t “barbaric butchering” like a genocide but 10 areas (checking) have been impacted by targeted looting and violence. https://t.co/nEDURIrvq4 — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) September 4, 2019

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Burna Boy also tweeted his response to violence in South Africa.

The artist said he wouldn't come to the country until the government took decisive action.

I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

South African hip hop artist AKA had to tweet: “This whole narrative is crazy. Yes, we condemn the xenophobic attacks here. But further dividing us is NOT going to be the solution.”

The artist was tagged in his tweets about the Afcon tournament which were taken out of context where he was talking about losing to Nigeria.

South Africa and Nigeria is the continent’s BIGGEST RIVALRY ... a SIBLING RIVALRY because we are brothers and sisters ... I also hate losing to Australia for fucks sake. Let’s pull together as Africans and stop dividing ourselves. This whole narrative is stupid!!! https://t.co/fT4S4JpKO0 — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 3, 2019

We can say “AFRICA UNITE” all we want. We need REAL, PRACTICAL solutions to fight Xenophobia. — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 3, 2019

SEVERAL SHOPRITE STORES IN SOUTH AFRICA, NIGERIA AND ZAMBIA CLOSED

South African grocer Shoprite Holdings said on Wednesday several stores in its home market, Nigeria and Zambia were closed and extensive damage had been done to several supermarkets over the past 24 hours.

The shops were attacked after days of riots in South Africa chiefly targeting foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.