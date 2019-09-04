View all in Latest
AKA, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage voice their opinions over xenophobic attacks in SA

If you go on Twitter today, you will be met with the hashtags #XenophobiaInSouthAfrica, #XenophobicAttacks, #Xenophobia... The unrest in Gauteng is leading conversations.

SA Hip Hop artist AKA performs on stage at the Castle lite unlocks concert on 17 June 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
SA Hip Hop artist AKA performs on stage at the Castle lite unlocks concert on 17 June 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Xenophobia. A term that has been making headlines since the year 2008 when more than 60 people were killed in xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The death of a taxi driver who had confronted a foreign drug dealer sparked outrage in Pretoria last week. Since then, some shops have been looted and burnt while bus services had to be suspended due to the unrest.

The protests then spread to parts of Johannesburg where foreign nationals were targeted.

The violent protests in Gauteng have now paved the way for increased tension and at least five people have been killed in Johannesburg.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON TWITTER?

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage said on Twitter “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason, I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious festival in Johannesburg.”

The artist was then reprimanded by people, asking her to be responsible in her wording.

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Burna Boy also tweeted his response to violence in South Africa.

The artist said he wouldn't come to the country until the government took decisive action.

South African hip hop artist AKA had to tweet: “This whole narrative is crazy. Yes, we condemn the xenophobic attacks here. But further dividing us is NOT going to be the solution.”

The artist was tagged in his tweets about the Afcon tournament which were taken out of context where he was talking about losing to Nigeria.

SEVERAL SHOPRITE STORES IN SOUTH AFRICA, NIGERIA AND ZAMBIA CLOSED

South African grocer Shoprite Holdings said on Wednesday several stores in its home market, Nigeria and Zambia were closed and extensive damage had been done to several supermarkets over the past 24 hours.

The shops were attacked after days of riots in South Africa chiefly targeting foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.

