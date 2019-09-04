Women abuse: Death penalty can be discussed by Cabinet, says Justice Minister
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola was asked on Tuesday whether government was open to a referendum on whether the death penalty should be reinstated for violent crimes against women.
CAPE TOWN - Mounting calls for the return of the death penalty are likely to be discussed at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola was asked on Tuesday whether government was open to a referendum on whether the death penalty should be reinstated for violent crimes against women.
Lamola said it was something that could be taken before Cabinet for further discussion.
This comes as a petition was launched by South Africans. It calls for the implementation of the death penalty. By Wednesday morning, the petition garnered over 500,000 signatures.
This follows a spate of attacks on women that peaked with the death of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa broke his silence on the issue on Tuesday. South Africans criticised the president over his silence.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the president said it was a dark time for South Africa. He promised to meet with the police’s top brass to address the issue.
“This is a very dark period for us as a country. The assaults, rapes and murders of South African women are a stain on our national conscience.”
Popular in Local
-
Here's how the kidnappers released Amy-Lee De Jager (6)
-
Bodies of three children found hanging in KZN home
-
Mob torches house thought to belong to Uyinene Mrwetyana murder-accused
-
Attackers block road, torch truck on N1 near Worcester
-
'A very dark period for SA’: Ramaphosa breaks silence on attacks on women
-
Watson was hated by people who plotted my character assassination - Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.