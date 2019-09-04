Women abuse: Death penalty can be discussed by Cabinet, says Justice Minister

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola was asked on Tuesday whether government was open to a referendum on whether the death penalty should be reinstated for violent crimes against women.

CAPE TOWN - Mounting calls for the return of the death penalty are likely to be discussed at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Lamola said it was something that could be taken before Cabinet for further discussion.

This comes as a petition was launched by South Africans. It calls for the implementation of the death penalty. By Wednesday morning, the petition garnered over 500,000 signatures.

This follows a spate of attacks on women that peaked with the death of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa broke his silence on the issue on Tuesday. South Africans criticised the president over his silence.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the president said it was a dark time for South Africa. He promised to meet with the police’s top brass to address the issue.

“This is a very dark period for us as a country. The assaults, rapes and murders of South African women are a stain on our national conscience.”