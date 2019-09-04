We hope you'll rest in peace - Janika Mello remembered
Family members, learners and teachers gathered at Northwood Primary in Mitchells Plain earlier on Wednesday to remember the 14-year-old.
MITCHELLS PLAIN - Relatives of murdered Philippi teenager Janika Mello said they couldn't believe something so tragic could happen to a friendly, humble girl.
The girl's body was found in her grandmother's backyard in Heinz Park on Sunday morning.
Her smile, that's what Mello's father, Marlon Koopman would miss the most.
“For this, I don’t have answers. For me, it’s still a dream. I just want to wake up and everything is over,” the father said.
The teenager's classmates paid an emotional tribute to her: “We love you Janika and we wanted to write a letter to you. We love you and we hope you will rest in peace.”
Police said they were working around the clock to find Mello’s killers.
