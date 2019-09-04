US rapper A$AP Rocky will not challenge assault conviction - lawyer
A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and two of his entourage were convicted on 14 August of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument. They had told the court they acted in self defence.
STOCKHOLM - US rapper A$AP Rocky, who got a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm, will not appeal against his assault conviction, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and two of his entourage were convicted on 14 August of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument. They had told the court they acted in self-defence.
“Given the headache and the stress this process has meant he has decided he doesn’t have the strength to do this one more time,” Slobodan Jovicic told TT news agency.
The prosecutor said last week he would not launch an appeal to push for a tougher sentence.
The three men were allowed to fly home last month without serving a jail sentence - an outcome cheered by US President Donald Trump who had asked Sweden’s prime minister to intervene in the case.
More in Lifestyle
-
DStv delicious festival in talks with Tiwa Savage's management
-
AKA, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage voice their opinions over xenophobic attacks in SA
-
David Beckham, Greta Thunberg among winners at GQ awards in London
-
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaign
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 3 September 2019
-
Renee Zellweger wasn't 'healthy' before career break
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.