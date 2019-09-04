Unrest, violence sees City of Tshwane suspend bus service

The suspension follows several days of violence in the capital.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has suspended buses once again saying that the financial impact was crippling the municipality.

The suspension follows several days of violence in the capital.

The city has been gripped by violence for several days.

Last week, the city also instructed bus drivers not to operate, citing safety concerns.

A taxi driver was shot and killed after he allegedly confronted a group of people dealing in drugs.

The city's transport MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge: "This is going to have a huge financial impact, looking at the numbers. TRT are the ones who own the buses so inevitably we're going to feel the pinch of it financially in a big way, it will definitely be in the millions considering the daily running of the bus service and what we collect."