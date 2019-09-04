Shut down the country! Protesters try to storm WEF Africa event

CAPE TOWN - A growing group of demonstrators has charged towards the doors of the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where the World Economic Forum is underway.

Earlier a smaller group had held a silent protest against gender-based violence - calling for a state of emergency to be declared in South Africa.

Escalating violence against women and children prompted South Africans from all walks of life to take a stance and call for more decisive action from government.

