Several Shoprite stores in South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia closed

The shops were attacked after days of riots in South Africa chiefly targeting foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.
JOHANNESBURG - South African grocer Shoprite Holdings said on Wednesday several stores in its home market, Nigeria and Zambia were closed and extensive damage had been done to several supermarkets over the past 24 hours.
