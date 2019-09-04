Santaco: No planned action against foreign nationals in Tshwane
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has urged taxi commuters in Tshwane to ignore a notice on planned action against foreign nationals on Wednesday morning.
According to the notice on social media, taxi drivers will meet at Marabastad before proceeding to Sunnyside, which boasts a large population of foreign nationals.
Taxi drivers and foreign nationals clashed in the capital last week following the murder of a driver.
Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa said that taxis would be operating as normal.
"As Santaco, we strongly condemn this activity as we take it as thuggery and criminality and we wish to distance ourselves from that. We had an understanding with Santaco in Tshwane, who had spoken to drivers with a commitment to restore normality in the industry in Tshwane."
