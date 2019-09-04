SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people, Zondo Inquiry told

This was the evidence of group executive for human resources Jonathan Thekiso at the public hearings in Parktown.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how SABC employees were forced out of the organisation and paid millions of rand in separation fees.

The commission has heard how the public broadcaster was technically insolvent and was struggling to pay salaries.

Thekiso conducted an audit of the people who left the organisation, which revealed the SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people.

"What was revealed as we went through contracts was that people did not want to leave the organisation in most cases. There were agreements for them to leave the organisation on the basis that they were paid in lieu of their contracts."

He said in other instances, people who were supposed to be fired were instead paid off.

"People would have gone through a disciplinary inquiry and the ruling would be that the person must be dismissed. Instead of a dismissal, the organisation preferred a settlement agreement. The person left as if they had resigned and received a settlement amount."

