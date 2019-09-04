SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people, Zondo Inquiry told
This was the evidence of group executive for human resources Jonathan Thekiso at the public hearings in Parktown.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how SABC employees were forced out of the organisation and paid millions of rand in separation fees.
This was the evidence of group executive for human resources Jonathan Thekiso at the public hearings in Parktown.
The commission has heard how the public broadcaster was technically insolvent and was struggling to pay salaries.
Thekiso conducted an audit of the people who left the organisation, which revealed the SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people.
"What was revealed as we went through contracts was that people did not want to leave the organisation in most cases. There were agreements for them to leave the organisation on the basis that they were paid in lieu of their contracts."
He said in other instances, people who were supposed to be fired were instead paid off.
"People would have gone through a disciplinary inquiry and the ruling would be that the person must be dismissed. Instead of a dismissal, the organisation preferred a settlement agreement. The person left as if they had resigned and received a settlement amount."
WATCH: State capture inquiry proceedings on 4 September 2019
Popular in Local
-
Shut down the country! Protesters try to storm WEF Africa event
-
Here's how the kidnappers released Amy-Lee De Jager (6)
-
Itumeleng Tsoeu relieved her pepper spray attacker caught
-
Police searching for man whose four children were found hanged in Pinetown
-
Bodies of three children found hanging in KZN home
-
Business leaders urge South Africa's Ramaphosa to reform faster
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.