Ramaphosa to pitch SA as investor destination of choice at WEF Africa

The three-day event in Cape Town has attracted more than 1,000 global and regional leaders from politics, business, civil society and academia.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday lead a top-level delegation to the 28th World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town.

Deputy President David Mabuza and the ministers of Finance, Health, Trade and Industry, Public Enterprises, Transport and Public Works and Infrastructure will be part of Ramaphosa’s delegation.

It’s been dubbed “Davos in Cape Town” and the theme for this year’s World Economic Forum on Africa is “Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and delegates will share ideas on ways to grow their economies.

But for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team, the goal will be to position South Africa as a choice destination for investors.

They’ll be pushing investment opportunities in various sectors of the economy and will try to convince investors that state-owned companies were being restructured and repositioned to help grow the economy.

Sessions at the World Economic Forum on Africa will also deal with reversing the youth unemployment crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa and dealing with unmanaged migration and political violence.