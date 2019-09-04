Protests mount in CT over gender-based violence

Protesters took their fury to the World Economic Forum for Africa being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

CAPE TOWN - Anger over the seemingly never-ending scourge of gender violence is spilling over.

On Wednesday, demonstrators tried to storm the venue but were pushed back.

Tensions have been ebbing and flowing with groups of protesters trying to block off roads, including a highway.

Police had to use stun grenades to disperse the group.

Demonstrators have been trying for hours to gain access to the CTICC.

There was a heavy police presence around the convention centre.

Meanwhile, police are trying to disperse a group of protesters in the city centre.

The police's Andre Traut said: “Police officers have been deployed in Cape Town to maintain law and order during the protest action. Action has been taken and one person has been taken in for questioning.”