Protesters take gender violence demonstration to WEF Africa on way to Parliament

The group is calling on government to intervene to stop violence against women and refused to leave the area after being asked to by police.

CAPE TOWN - A silent protest against gender-based violence got under way at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

The issue has been thrust into the spotlight due to a spate of femicides recently.

A heavy police contingent watched over the group outside the CTICC while the World Economic Forum on Africa continued inside. President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to lead a top-level delegation to the economic forum to pitch South Africa as an investment destination.

#WEFAfrica Police have warned demonstrators to move away as they pose a security problem at the premises. KB pic.twitter.com/HhsgVrngMI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019

Officers warned demonstrators to move as they posed a security threat at the premises.

Upset protesters refused to leave the area, demanding action from government on gender-based violence.

The group consists of demonstrators from different social organisations. The group later moved off to join another protest at Parliament.

#WEFProtest Demonstrators have vacated the area outside the CTICC and are now at “Speaker’s Corner” in Heerengracht Street. KB pic.twitter.com/va2AHrlLBh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019

Thousands of protesters gathered at Parliament. The crowd of mostly women and children said they feared for their lives after the recent spate of rapes and murders of women and children.

Demonstrators with posters bearing messages like, “Remember Uyinene” and “Enough is Enough,” chanted for justice and pleaded with government to do something about the killings.

Just eleven days ago, 19-year-old Mrwetyana was raped and murdered while visiting a post office in Claremont. Since then, a man’s been arrested and he’s appeared before the court after confessing to the crimes.

Angry and pained protesters said the UCT student was just one of many who have died in recent weeks. A memorandum will be handed over at Parliament and a memorial service will be held at UCT this afternoon.