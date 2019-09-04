EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 3 September 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 6, 11, 16, 31, 34 PB: 19

PowerBall Plus: 2, 9, 14, 29, 30 PB: 8

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.