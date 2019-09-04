Police searching for man whose four children were found hanged in Pinetown
The mother of the children suspected that something was wrong when she realised that the man fetched them from school on Tuesday.
DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are looking for a man whose three children and step-stepdaughter were found hanged in Pinetown.
The mother suspected that something was wrong when she realised that the man fetched them from school on Tuesday.
Police accompanied her to his house where they made the grim discovery.
The children were aged between 4 and 16.
The police's Thembeka Mbele: "The father went to fetch them from school yesterday, which was very unusual. There was a domestic dispute on Tuesday. We were looking for the teenager up until she was found in the bushes. Four counts of murder have been opened."
Popular in Local
-
Bodies of three children found hanging in KZN home
-
Here's how the kidnappers released Amy-Lee De Jager (6)
-
Women abuse: Death penalty can be discussed by Cabinet, says Justice Minister
-
Attackers block road, torch truck on N1 near Worcester
-
Mob torches house thought to belong to Uyinene Mrwetyana murder-accused
-
Mashaba wants SANDF deployed to deal with JHB violence against foreign nationals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.