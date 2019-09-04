Police searching for man whose four children were found hanged in Pinetown

The mother of the children suspected that something was wrong when she realised that the man fetched them from school on Tuesday.

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are looking for a man whose three children and step-stepdaughter were found hanged in Pinetown.

Police accompanied her to his house where they made the grim discovery.

The children were aged between 4 and 16.

The police's Thembeka Mbele: "The father went to fetch them from school yesterday, which was very unusual. There was a domestic dispute on Tuesday. We were looking for the teenager up until she was found in the bushes. Four counts of murder have been opened."