Pinetown man arrested after his 4 children found hanged

The mother suspected something was wrong after he fetched them from school on Tuesday.

DURBAN - A man suspected of killing his four young children, one of whom is his stepdaughter, in Pinetown North has been arrested.

The mother suspected something was wrong after he fetched them from school on Tuesday.

Police accompanied her to his house where they made the grim discovery.

The children are aged between 4 and 16 years.

After receiving the news of the arrest, the mother Xoli Mpungose wept uncontrollably.

By her side was KZN MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza.

Mpungose has told Khoza that the father had been abusive.

The couple has been going through a divorce and Mpungose said she was willing to share half of her assets with the father on the condition that he left her.

However, this could not stop him from murdering his stepdaughter 16-year-old Ayakha Jiyane and his children Kuhlekonke, Khwezu, and Siphosethu - who all shared a surname with him.

Khoza said the government would assist the family with funeral arrangements.

The father is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.