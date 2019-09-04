Parly's Modise, Masondo appeal for calm amid attacks on foreign nationals

They said that the violence was driven by communities on both sides and the tensions were revealing disturbing trends of lawlessness characterised by assaults against law enforcement officers, retaliatory attacks and looting of shops.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo said in a statement on Tuesday night that they have noted with "serious concern" the ongoing tensions between South African communities and foreign nationals in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

At the same time, they're urging the country’s law enforcement agencies to spare no effort in bringing an end to the looting and violence and restoring peace and stability.

They said that the violence was driven by communities on both sides and the tensions were revealing disturbing trends of lawlessness characterised by assaults against law enforcement officers, retaliatory attacks and looting of shops.

Modise and Masondo said that acts of criminality stood in direct opposition to the rule of law and democracy, and threatened South Africa's culture of tolerance, peace and coexistence.

They also appealed to leaders from various sectors of society to assist in providing the necessary leadership in quelling the disorder, including acting “circumspectly" in their public comments.