Our families are nurturing murderers, rapists - Graça Machel
Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered while visiting the Clareinch Post Office just over a week ago.
CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) Chancellor Graça Machel has delivered an emotional address at the memorial service for slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, lamenting the war on women
students.
UCT's Jameson Plaza was transformed into a sea of black on Wednesday afternoon as thousands of students gathered to remember Mrwetyana.
People cried as the 19-year-old's aunt Nombulelo took to the podium to speak on behalf of the family.
“We wish to express our sincere gratitude for the outpouring love and support from the university and the country at large.”
Machel addressed students, asking the question so many have asked as woman after woman dies in violent circumstances.
“What is happening? Our families are nurturing murderers and rapists, it is in our families. What is it which has gone so wrong?”
Machel told them this loss was particularly painful and that her daughter was also a victim of gender-based violence and lost an eye as a result.
JESS HESS MEMORIAL
‘Enough is enough' and 'We can't sit in silence anymore' were key points made by some of those attending a memorial service to honour slain University of the Western Cape (UWC) student Jesse Hess.
Hess and her grandfather were found murdered in their Parow home last Friday.
No arrests have been made yet.
Hundreds of UWC students, staff, family and friends of the students have gathered here at the main hall to remember her.
The venue was packed to capacity as many students stood in the corridors and listened to eulogies over loudspeakers on the university's grounds.
Those who knew the first-year theology student described her as a loving and smart individual, who was determined to work for the Lord.
She also played an active role in her church in Matroosfontein.
UWC vice chancellor Tyrone Pretorius said while they mourn with the victims' family, they're also angered by her senseless murder.
Pretorius also encouraged men and women to stand up in the fight against gender-based violence.
