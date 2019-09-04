MEC Khoza welcomes arrest of Pinetown man accused of hanging 4 children
MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the family informed her that the man killed the children in retaliation for his wife seeking to divorce him.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has welcomed the arrest of the man accused of killing his four children, one of whom was his stepdaughter.
Khoza said the family informed her that the man killed the children in retaliation for his wife seeking divorce.
The suspect had gone into hiding after the children were killed, but police found and arrested him in Clermont, north of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.
Khoza said the arrest of the suspect has brought some relief to the family.
"Together with the family, we’ve just been relieved by the good news of the arrest. But it doesn’t end there, we are looking forward that he gets a very long sentence.”
Khoza said the family had feared the father would come back and attack the mother.
The department had planned to take her to a safe haven - but said now that he has been arrested - the family would start making funeral arrangements.
The father is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
VIDEO: MEC Khoza labels gruesome death of four children as 'deep-seated hatred towards women'
