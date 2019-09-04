View all in Latest
News boss says censorship has no place at SABC

Phathiswa Magopeni was testifying at the state capture commission on inquiry on Tuesday on the state of the corporation's newsroom.

A screenshot shows SABC’s head of news Phathiswa Magopeni at the state capture inquiry on 3 September 2019.
A screenshot shows SABC’s head of news Phathiswa Magopeni at the state capture inquiry on 3 September 2019.
57 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The SABC’s head of news Phathiswa Magopeni has described censorship as despicable, saying it had no place in democracy and the public broadcaster.

Magopeni was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday on the state of the corporation's newsroom.

The commission heard how the SABC was technically insolvent and was in desperate need of a government bailout.

Phathiswa Magopeni said the SABC newsroom was guided by the corporation’s editorial policy.

Magopeni said she led by example and referred to an incident in February where Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams tried to stop a SABC camera crew from filming disgruntled ANC members at a party event.

Two of the so-called SABC 8 are scheduled to testify at the commission on Wednesday.

Timeline

