Pandor confirms Koloane’s resignation as Netherlands ambassador

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has told Parliament that Ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane has resigned.

Koloane came under the spotlight after testifying at the state capture inquiry that as chief of protocol in 2013, he enabled the Guptas to land their privately charted jet at the Waterkloof Air Base.

Pando said she wrote to Koloane in August, informing him of her decision to recall him.