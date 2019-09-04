MPs say Steinhoff dragging its feet on dealing with corruption
Steinhoff executives faced a number of questions from MPs on why the company seems to be dragging its feet in dealing with its own officials.
CAPE TOWN - Executives of embattled multinational Steinhoff were back in Parliament to give Members of Parliament an update on investigations.
Steinhoff executives appeared before a joint meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance, Scopa, public service and administration and the portfolio committee on police on Wednesday.
Representatives from the Hawks and other enforcement agencies were in also attendance.
The company was also accused of not giving law enforcement agencies full access to certain reports and documents to conduct their investigations.
Democratic Alliance MP Andrew Whitfield questioned whether Steinhoff was acting in the interests of the public by not taking any action against its executives accused of wrongdoing.
“Can they demonstrate to the committee on how they have acted on the interest of the public at large and the victims of the fraud?”
The African National Congress' Itiseng Morolong asked whether the firm was shielding its executives from legal action.
“We would like to know if Steinhoff is protecting its own executives. We would want to know how the executives implicated in this fraud have been suspended or dismissed.”
Steinhoff chairperson Heather Sonn assured MPs that information has been given to the Hawks, adding that the company couldn't control criminal processes.
