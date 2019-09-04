Mnangagwa: SA must use force to quell xenophobic attacks
President Emmerson Mnangagwa made the comments at a dinner hosted for him by Zimbabweans based in Cape Town.
HARARE - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday said South Africa must apply force to quell attacks on foreigners in the country.
The Zimbabwean president chairs the Southern African Development Community organ on politics, defence and security and he’s in Cape Town to attend the World Economic Forum and was also scheduled to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mnangagwa made the comments at a dinner hosted for him by Zimbabweans based in Cape Town.
He said he has no doubt the authorities will deal with the violence that has gripped South Africa.
He said the authorities must bring sanity, and to do so, they must apply a bit of force.
It’s not clear how these remarks carried by Zimbabwe’s state news agency will be interpreted.
Mnangagwa’s government has been criticised for its own heavy-handed response to social unrest.
In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Mnangagwa commended South Africa’s swift reaction to what he called “hate-driven violence”.
Popular in Africa
-
Several Shoprite stores in South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia closed
-
MTN Nigeria shuts stores after anti-South African attacks
-
From Westgate fiasco to Dusit, Kenyan response praised
-
Lesotho, Africa's medical cannabis pioneer
-
Ramaphosa to pitch SA as investor destination of choice at WEF Africa
-
Pope Francis kicks off Africa tour in violence-hit Mozambique
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.