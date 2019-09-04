Mnangagwa: SA must use force to quell xenophobic attacks

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made the comments at a dinner hosted for him by Zimbabweans based in Cape Town.

HARARE - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday said South Africa must apply force to quell attacks on foreigners in the country.

The Zimbabwean president chairs the Southern African Development Community organ on politics, defence and security and he’s in Cape Town to attend the World Economic Forum and was also scheduled to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said he has no doubt the authorities will deal with the violence that has gripped South Africa.

He said the authorities must bring sanity, and to do so, they must apply a bit of force.

It’s not clear how these remarks carried by Zimbabwe’s state news agency will be interpreted.

Mnangagwa’s government has been criticised for its own heavy-handed response to social unrest.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Mnangagwa commended South Africa’s swift reaction to what he called “hate-driven violence”.