Mashaba wants SANDF deployed to deal with JHB violence against foreign nationals
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said he would write to Gauteng Premier David Makhura, requesting he ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy the army to assist the South African Police Service (Saps).
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said police were struggling to effectively deal with the mass looting and violence in various parts on the city.
Mashaba said he would write to Gauteng Premier David Makhura, requesting that he ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy the army to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS).
WATCH: Violence erupts in Alexandra
He said deploying the army was the only solution.
Mashaba said the recent spate of violence targeting foreign nationals in the Johannesburg was a crisis that needed to be dealt with urgently.
* FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Attacks on foreign nationals are a form of hate crime
Those behind the mass looting and violence have been described as “too sophisticated” for police to handle alone.
The mayor visited the Johannesburg CBD and Alexandra after the sporadic looting of foreign-owned shops.
Mashaba said there was only one solution.
“The army all over the world is used when you have a crisis like this when police cannot cope.”
However, Police Minister Bheki Cele has shot down the call for the army to be deployed, saying it would do more harm than good.
WATCH: Cele: No need for SANDF in Johannesburg
