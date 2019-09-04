Malawi's top court outlaws single-use plastic

-
DRC ambassador not at WEF due to transition in governmentLocal
-
MPs wants to know how many foreign nationals are unemployed in SALocal
-
Pinetown man arrested after his 4 children found hangedLocal
-
Android users, please update your EWN appLocal
-
MTN Nigeria shuts stores after anti-South African attacksAfrica
-
SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people, Zondo Inquiry toldLocal
-
DRC ambassador not at WEF due to transition in governmentLocal
-
MPs wants to know how many foreign nationals are unemployed in SALocal
-
Pinetown man arrested after his 4 children found hangedLocal
-
Android users, please update your EWN appLocal
-
MTN Nigeria shuts stores after anti-South African attacksAfrica
-
SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people, Zondo Inquiry toldLocal
Popular Topics
-
Duarte: Zandile Gumede has accepted ANC's findings on herPolitics
-
Zuma: Gavin Watson labeled as corrupt without evidencePolitics
-
Watson was hated by people who plotted my character assassination - ZumaLocal
-
ANC upholds decision to axe Gumede as eThekwini mayorPolitics
-
Zuma questions circumstances around Watson’s deathPolitics
-
WC DA rejects Special Appropriations Bill for R59bn Eskom bailoutPolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANALYSIS: Why the climate crisis needs gender rightsOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Williams & Sharapova: One win does not a rivalry makeOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The convenient incoherence around climate changeOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Is Ramaphosa being too deliberative?Opinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Why party electoral funding needs to be made publicPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: The white people who spied during apartheidOpinion
Popular Topics
-
MTN Nigeria shuts stores after anti-South African attacksAfrica
-
Several Shoprite stores in South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia closedBusiness
-
Artificial intelligence expo opens its doors in CTBusiness
-
Business leaders urge South Africa's Ramaphosa to reform fasterBusiness
-
Unrest, violence sees City of Tshwane suspend bus serviceLocal
-
Rand extends rally to 3-week high after GDP boostBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaignLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 3 September 2019Lifestyle
-
Renee Zellweger wasn't 'healthy' before career breakLifestyle
-
Cancer now 'leading cause of death' in rich countriesLifestyle
-
Catholic school priest bans 'Harry Potter' books on exorcist adviceLifestyle
-
'Blessed' Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in VeniceLifestyle
-
Kevin Hart to 'fully recover' after car crashLifestyle
-
Thandie Newton: My career suffered because I turned down sexual advancesLifestyle
-
Trump, King and a $70m budget: The making of 'It Chapter Two'Lifestyle
-
Juventus captain Chiellini out for six months after knee surgerySport
-
Pakistan appoints Misbah head coach, chief selectorSport
-
Ellis rues missed chances as Banyana fail to qualify for OlympicsSport
-
Fearless Japan relish rematch against vengeful BoksSport
-
Dimitrov stuns Federer to reach US Open semi against MedvedevSport
-
Ruthless Serena earns 100th US Open win to reach semifinalsSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out There
-
CARTOON: Ladders to SuccessBusiness
-
CARTOON: Talk To The HandPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Whole TruthPolitics
-
CARTOON: Piling On the PressureBusiness
-
CARTOON: Paying the PriceLocal
-
CARTOON: Political double-speakPolitics
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's QuickstepPolitics
-
CARTOON: The political tusslePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 15°C
Malawi's top court outlaws single-use plastic
Continued use of the plastics will from now on attract fines, closure of factories and seizure of the prohibited products.
BLANTYRE - Malawi's paramount court has ruled in favour of a ban on plastic, upholding a 2015 government bar on producing, distributing and importing thin single-use plastics typically used in packaging and wrapping.
In a judgement handed down last month, a seven-judge panel of the Supreme Court of Appeal threw out a challenge by plastic manufacturers to stop a ban introduced four years ago.
At least a dozen companies had obtained an injunction against implementing the ban, arguing that it infringed on their business rights.
But the court this week ruled that plastics measuring less than 60 microns (60 millionths of a metre) were an environmental hazard as they take a long time to decompose despite their thinness.
Continued use of the plastics will from now on attract fines, closure of factories and seizure of the prohibited products, said the court.
Tawonga Mbale, an environmental director at the ministry of natural resources, welcomed the ruling.
"Plastics do not biodegrade, so it is a win for the environment," said Mbale.
Plastic manufacturers in Malawi produce an estimated 75,000 tonnes of plastic per year, of which some 80% is single-use plastic, according to the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust.
The industry claims that 5,000 jobs could be lost because of the ban.
Environmentalists argue that the costs of plastic pollution for municipalities, fisheries, agriculture, tourism and human health far outweigh the cost of prohibition.
"Public, political, and scientific opinion has long been in consensus on the issue of thin plastics, and I am delighted that Malawi now joins a progressive international community standing up for their natural heritage," said Lilongwe Wildlife Trust chief executive officer Jonny Vaughan.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.