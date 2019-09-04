Lulama Mokhobo recalls meeting the Guptas through Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Former SABC group chief executive Mokhobo was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

PRETORIA - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) group chief executive Lulama Mokhobo has described a surprise encounter with the controversial Gupta family arranged by the public broadcaster's former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Mokhobo was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

She left the SABC in February 2014.

Mokhobo recalled a day when Motsoeneng, out of the blue, asked her to accompany him but refused to say where they were going.

“We arrived at this massive house and I saw on the wall Sahara Computers and he said we are here because these people want to congratulate me. There was Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Mr Ace Magashule’s son.”

It was then down to business: “They congratulated me and promptly told me that they would have liked to play a role in SABC’s DDT future because they were interested in creating a news channel and that they would hope that I allow them to or enable them to get access to the channel.”

Mokhobo said she told the Guptas that if they wanted a channel, it would have to go through the proper tendering process.