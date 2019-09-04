Leandra Smeda: Banyana remain mentally stronger

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
Go

Leandra Smeda: Banyana remain mentally stronger

The two-legged qualifier had ended goalless after 120 minutes on Tuesday night.

Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana (L) and Leandra Smeda (R) celebrate after winning the Cosafa Women’s Championship against Zimbabwe at the Barbourfields Stadium on 24 September 2017. Picture: safa.net
Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana (L) and Leandra Smeda (R) celebrate after winning the Cosafa Women’s Championship against Zimbabwe at the Barbourfields Stadium on 24 September 2017. Picture: safa.net
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana winger Leandra Smeda said the team has learned its hard lesson of not converting their chances following defeat to Botswana in a penalty shootout.

The two-legged qualifier had ended goalless after 120 minutes on Tuesday night.

South Africa lost 3-2 to Botswana in their second-round of Olympic Games qualifiers after the two-legged tie ended goallessly.

Smeda suggested the team was much stronger and should not look down going forward.

"As a team, we are disappointed by the results and me personally I feel so tired after playing 120minutes of football but as a team we need need to lift ourselves up and be stronger. At the moment, we don't know what to expect as a team - we just need to go back to our clubs and have more game time. All the teams out there are gunning to beat Banyana, we just have to be strong," said Smeda.

"We've learned from our mistakes and we just have to do better - of course, we didn't expect to lose - people didn't expect us to lose this too. In football, if you don't take chances you'll never win games instead you'll be punished. This is the lesson for us. There was a lot of expectations from us by the country following what we've achieved in the past as a team. It's obviously disappointing to go out this early."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA