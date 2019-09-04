Leandra Smeda: Banyana remain mentally stronger

The two-legged qualifier had ended goalless after 120 minutes on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana winger Leandra Smeda said the team has learned its hard lesson of not converting their chances following defeat to Botswana in a penalty shootout.

South Africa lost 3-2 to Botswana in their second-round of Olympic Games qualifiers after the two-legged tie ended goallessly.

Smeda suggested the team was much stronger and should not look down going forward.

"As a team, we are disappointed by the results and me personally I feel so tired after playing 120minutes of football but as a team we need need to lift ourselves up and be stronger. At the moment, we don't know what to expect as a team - we just need to go back to our clubs and have more game time. All the teams out there are gunning to beat Banyana, we just have to be strong," said Smeda.

"We've learned from our mistakes and we just have to do better - of course, we didn't expect to lose - people didn't expect us to lose this too. In football, if you don't take chances you'll never win games instead you'll be punished. This is the lesson for us. There was a lot of expectations from us by the country following what we've achieved in the past as a team. It's obviously disappointing to go out this early."