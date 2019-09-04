Juventus captain Chiellini out for six months after knee surgery
The Italy international is likely to return in March, meaning he could be fit for the Champions League quarter-finals if Juventus make it that far.
BENGALURU - Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out for around six months after undergoing surgery on a torn knee ligament, the Italian Seria A champions have said.
Centre back Chiellini, 35, sustained the injury during a training session last Friday, with new signing Matthijs de Ligt replacing him in the Juventus lineup in their 4-3 win over Napoli last weekend.
“Giorgio Chiellini underwent surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee,” Juventus said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The intervention, performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by professor Christian Fink in the presence of the Juventus club doctor, Dr. Tzouroudis, was perfectly successful. The expected recovery time is around 6 months.”
Juve have won their opening two league matches of the season as they chase their ninth consecutive top-flight title but they must do so now without Chiellini for the majority of the campaign.
The Italy international is likely to return in March, meaning he could be fit for the Champions League quarter-finals if Juventus make it that far.
Popular in Sport
-
Pakistan appoints Misbah head coach, chief selector
-
EC cop accused of killing boxer Leighandre Jegels dies
-
Fearless Japan relish rematch against vengeful Boks
-
Zambia cancels Bafana friendly due to attacks on foreign nationals
-
Ellis rues missed chances as Banyana fail to qualify for Olympics
-
Dimitrov stuns Federer to reach US Open semi against Medvedev
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.