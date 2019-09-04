Jeppestown residents criticise Cele for not having solution to violence
Jeppestown residents have criticised Police Minister Bheki Cele for not coming up with a solution to their concerns about foreign nationals and drugs.
Cele visited hostel dwellers on Tuesday following the looting of foreign-owned shops and promised to return on Sunday with answers.
Shortly after he left, sporadic looting continued with police firing rubber bullets.
Jeppestown residents said that Cele’s commitment to return to the area on Sunday just wasn’t good enough.
One man said that they wanted the minister to act now.
"They came to us Monday, saying that they'd come on Tuesday. Now they're telling us about Sunday. Do you think that between now and Sunday we can live without a job?"
The minister’s call for peace fell on deaf ears, with sporadic looting continuing well into the night.
WATCH: Cele: No need for SANDF in Johannesburg
