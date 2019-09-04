Itumeleng Tsoeu relieved her pepper spray attacker caught

The accused was arrested at her salon, Beautylish Hair, on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Vanderbijlpark mother who was pepper-sprayed while breastfeeding her baby said that she was relieved that the woman who attacked her would now face criminal charges.

Last month, Itumeleng Tsoeu and her infant were ambushed while sitting in their car at the Vaal Mall.

The accused also called her a baboon before pepper-spraying the pair for allegedly parking incorrectly.

The woman was facing a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Tsoeu said that the last few days had been an emotional journey.

"I've under a lot of stress. When I've been to the mall, people are asking questions. It was very traumatic and at least my name can be cleared because people have different views."

