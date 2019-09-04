FIC: We did nothing wrong in giving Ramaphosa's bank statements to PP

Last week, it was reported that Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers accused the FIC of unlawfully leaking the bank statements which are now at the centre of Ramaphosa’s legal battle with Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

JOHANNESBURG - The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) said it did nothing wrong in providing confidential bank statements linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC campaign to the Public Protector.

The intelligence centre released a statement on Wednesday, clarifying its role in the matter.

Last week, the Business Day reported that Ramaphosa’s lawyers accused the centre of unlawfully leaking the bank statements which are now at the centre of Ramaphosa’s legal battle with Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the FIC said the information provided to the Office of the Public Protector was obtained and disseminated lawfully in terms of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act and that its role and mandate is to assist in the identification of the proceeds of crime, in combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The organisation said accountable institutions, as well as other businesses, that have firsthand access to clients’ transactions, are in the best position to notice suspicious transactions.

The FIC said it has an obligation to provide any information requested by constitutional bodies such as the Public Protector’s office – and does not have control of how the information it provides is handled.

Ramaphosa’s lawyers have argued that the FIC provided confidential statements to Mkhwebane without any legal basis.

They’ve also questioned why the organisation provided more than two years’ worth of records when Mkhwebane only asked for statements linked to a donation from Bosasa’s late CEO Gavin Watson.