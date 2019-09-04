Ellis rues missed chances as Banyana fail to qualify for Olympics

Botswana beat South Africa 3-2 in a penalty shootout to advance to the next round qualifiers.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana's hopes of qualifying for a third Olympic Games are over following defeat to Botswana in a penalty shootout.

The two-legged qualifier had ended goalless after 120 minutes on Tuesday night at the FNB Stadium.

And it was up to the lottery of penalties to decided who advanced to the final round of qualifiers, which the visitors did after winning 3-2.

Following the loss, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis couldn't help but rue her team's carelessness on front of goal.

"When you have so many chances and cannot score one, it’s disappointing," an annoyed Ellis admitted. "We’ve always spoken in the past about chances that we need to take and once again it was too easy to miss them. It’s just not a good day for us at the moment."

Having failed to convert multiple chances to win the game comfortably over the two legs, Ellis added that the defeat might be a reality check for her side who had been so successful over the last few years.

"Football is like that. You have your ups and your downs, and this is a very down moment for us. We have to show the character and take care of each other at this present moment and we really have to look forward."

Botswana assistant coach, Alex Malete, admits they executed the game in the exact manner they prepared for it.

"We played a very tough match against good opposition," an emotional Alex said. "They have quality across the board. We did thorough analysis and we have I don’t know how many videos of their games. Even when we went to the penalties, we knew which kicker would go to our goalkeepers right and which one to her left. We knew if we convert our penalties our goalkeeper will save us."