Duarte: Zandile Gumede has accepted ANC's findings on her

ANC deputy-secretary Jessie Duarte made the announcement in a briefing on Tuesday where she described Gumede as a disciplined and highly regarded member of the party.

DURBAN - Axed eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede will abide by the African National Congress (ANC)'s decision and vacate the mayor's office.

The national ANC announced it would uphold the provincial party's decision to remove her as mayor together with other senior deployees at the eThekwini Municipality.

Duarte said that Gumede has committed to helping to rebuild the ANC in eThekwini following recent chaos in the city.

"She has accepted the decision made by the national officials and has undertaken to work within the council and assist in uniting the council."

Duarte said that Gumede had accepted the ANC's findings that she had not performed optimally as mayor.

"The reasons for her being removed have little to do with her arrest but have much more to do with the general assessment of the performance of the municipality. She's accepted that."

The deputy secretary-general said that the party would now focus on ensuring good governance in eThekwini.

"Get administrative section to work properly, get the collection system up and running, make sure the waste system is handled properly, water provision is handled properly."

Duarte said that the next step included informing the party's branches in eThekwini of its decision to axe Gumede as mayor.