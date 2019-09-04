Duarte: Zandile Gumede has accepted ANC's findings on her
ANC deputy-secretary Jessie Duarte made the announcement in a briefing on Tuesday where she described Gumede as a disciplined and highly regarded member of the party.
DURBAN - Axed eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede will abide by the African National Congress (ANC)'s decision and vacate the mayor's office.
The national ANC announced it would uphold the provincial party's decision to remove her as mayor together with other senior deployees at the eThekwini Municipality.
ANC deputy-secretary Jessie Duarte made the announcement in a briefing on Tuesday where she described Gumede as a disciplined and highly regarded member of the party.
Duarte said that Gumede has committed to helping to rebuild the ANC in eThekwini following recent chaos in the city.
"She has accepted the decision made by the national officials and has undertaken to work within the council and assist in uniting the council."
Duarte said that Gumede had accepted the ANC's findings that she had not performed optimally as mayor.
"The reasons for her being removed have little to do with her arrest but have much more to do with the general assessment of the performance of the municipality. She's accepted that."
The deputy secretary-general said that the party would now focus on ensuring good governance in eThekwini.
"Get administrative section to work properly, get the collection system up and running, make sure the waste system is handled properly, water provision is handled properly."
Duarte said that the next step included informing the party's branches in eThekwini of its decision to axe Gumede as mayor.
More in Politics
-
Zuma: Gavin Watson labeled as corrupt without evidence
-
Watson was hated by people who plotted my character assassination - Zuma
-
ANC upholds decision to axe Gumede as eThekwini mayor
-
Zuma questions circumstances around Watson’s death
-
WC DA rejects Special Appropriations Bill for R59bn Eskom bailout
-
ANC defends Mboweni amid criticism over economic blueprint
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.